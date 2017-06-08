Answering the door and answering the call

Bonnie Suggs

It was a Saturday morning when two young Mormon men came to Patrick Broussard’s door. Broussard, a Catholic, husband and father, recalled that the two young men looked “skinny,” so he invited them in for something to eat.

“They asked me questions about my personal relationship with Jesus that I had never considered before,” Broussard recalled. “They asked me whether I wanted to go to heaven and what I was going to do about it? I decided that day that I would explore all of this through our faith, the Catholic faith.”

The questions led Broussard on a journey to priesthood in the Catholic Church nearly two decades later. He was ordained on May 27 and held his first mass at Holy Family Church in Port Allen on the following day.

For a married man with two children, priesthood is not possible. In fact, the thought had not even crossed his mind until years after that Saturday morning with the two Mormon men.

To further “explore” his faith, Broussard decided he would become a deacon and enrolled in diaconate school in 2003 in Baton Rouge.

His family members were “rather freaked out” by the sudden change in spirituality, Broussard recalled.

“I was always such a practical and somewhat skeptical person, and now I was becoming more spiritual, religious and, they felt, more hardcore in some aspects,” he said. “It was difficult for my wife, Aminthe to accept at first, as it is a large commitment from a deacon’s wife as well. A wife must be in agreement with a spouse becoming a deacon before you are allowed to enter the diaconate program.

Aminthe was Broussard’s high school sweetheart. The two met in their sophomore year. They both married at 19 and attended LSU.

Eventually, she came around, though, Broussard said. She validated his religious calling when she began to refer coworkers and friends to him for counseling.

“That meant so much to me,” he said.

He was officially ordained as a deacon in 2010 in the Baton Rouge Diocese and was assigned to Holy Family Parish where he has been for the past seven years.

A few short years after his ordination, tragedy struck.

Aminthe died suddenly of heart failure while at work at Franciscan Ministries Of Our Lady Health System on Jan. 7, 2014.

She was in perfect health, lived a healthy lifestyle and was never hospitalized for any condition, Broussard said. The unexpected death was caused by an undetected heart issue, although she had undergone a stress test and cardiac examinations only two years prior to her untimely death, he said.

“Some people say their spouse is their better half, but Aminthe was always my everything. Beyond the initial shock and the challenge of the chaos of grief and the thoughts that come with having to process an immediate loss of a loved one, I could only think, ‘what am I going to do in the kingdom of God without Aminthe being with me physically every day?’”

Broussard felt he had a few choices: 1) remain a celibate deacon, 2) become a laicized deacon and remarry, 3) become a priest or 4) give up.

While visiting his mother-in-law, Helen Marin, she said he would make a good priest.

“When she said that to me, it felt good, it sounded right.”

He enrolled in the Notre Dame Seminary and completed a two-year program in theology under Bishop Robert Meunch.

“I spent so much time in prayer, in counseling, time with my father, with some of my best friends, the bishop, Father Joel LeBlanc,” Broussard said. “But, I would not be the priest I am today without the friendship and the spiritual guidance of Father David Allen.”

Broussard was assigned as Associate Pastor to St. Thomas Moore Church in Baton Rouge for one year, beginning on July 1.

Broussard was ordained alongside Father Ryan Hallford, who has been assigned as Associate Pastor at Holy Family Parish beginning July 1, 2017. The two priests were ordained together in a standing-room-only crowd of supporters at St. Joseph’s in downtown Baton Rouge.

“I look forward to my new assignment, but I will never forget the generous, loving, faith-filled people of Holy Family Parish. This community has nurtured my family upon me becoming deacon seven years ago, through the death of my wife Aminthe, and through my journey to be an ordained priest,” Broussard said. “The support and love has been overwhelming and has been a blessing I will never forget.”