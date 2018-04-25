April declared Alcohol Awareness Month

Staff Report

April is Alcohol Awareness Month in West Baton Rouge through the efforts of the West Baton Rouge Healthy Community Coalition. Each Municipality in the parish has issued a proclamation to urge all citizens to support efforts that will reduce stigma, increase community awareness and increase support for individuals and families coping with alcoholism.

“You can’t spell community without unity,” Jonathan Veal, president of the Youth Sector of the WBRCHC said. “Which is why we find it important to get each area involved.”

Alcohol is the most commonly used addictive substance and is responsible for 4300 youth deaths each year, according to the proclamation. The WBRHCC is working to bring awareness and prevention at an early age. The WBRHCC has youth from each middle school in the parish participating in the coalition. Youth representing Brusly and Port Allen High are recognized for across the nation for their efforts and success.

“As a young person and citizen of the town of Addis, it means a lot to see you guys are working with us, working very closely with us, to try and keep us safe,” Veal told the Addis Town Council.

“All we’re trying to do is save a life and make an impact,” Toddie Milstead, Project Coordinator for the WBRHCC told the Brusly Town Council.