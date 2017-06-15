Area alumni form jazz band, announce concert

On Friday, June 16, at 7 p.m., the WBR “Oasis” Jazz Band will give its first ever concert, “Swing Outta Spring: An Evening of Jazz” at the Addis Community Center. There is a $3 admission fee that will go towards the purchase of music and other expenses (donations are also accepted).

Musicians in the area that are interested in joining the band are encouraged to send an e-mail to wbroasisjazzband@gmail.com. There is plenty of room for everyone!

The WBR “Oasis” Jazz Band was started in summer of 2016 as a means of allowing alumni from Port Allen and Brusly to play music again. Since then, the group has opened membership to all interested musicians who have a love for the genre.

Playing a repertoire that covers swing, rock, latin, pop, funk and the occasional ballad, the group has performed in various venues across the parish.