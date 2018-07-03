West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office

Arrest Report

Week of June 18, 2018 – June 24, 2018

Tammy Benham, 49, 10747 Hwy 190, Torbert, LA, bench warrant

Kimme Edwards, 26, 706 Cypress Dr, Baker, LA, illegal possession of stolen things

Robert Williams, 22, 909 Franklin St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Donald Shirey, 33, 10051 Alpha Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, failure to signal, possession of heroin

Norman Smith, 41, 1288 Georgia St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Billy Chapman, 31, 1822 Plantation Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant, remanded by surety

Jonathan Bryant, 28, 1932 S. Winterville, Port Allen, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Windom Lemoine, 29, 9024 Bueche Rd, Bueche, LA, probation violation

Dakota Chenier, 21, 10150 Bueche Rd, Bueche, LA, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II cds, introduction of contraband into a penal institution

Alisha Baade, 27, 1404 Darrell St, Eunice, LA, DWI 1ST, careless operation

Daniel Ritter, 36, 12475 Ena St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Brian Jones, 37, 203 N. Alexander #3, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery, 2nd degree battery

Gary Mason, 45, 6925 Kenner, Shawnee, KS, aggravated assault with a firearm

Tyelier Burton, 24, 1866 N. Rosedale Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of schedule IV CDS, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug

Kimberly Mason, 43, 4667 Rebelle Lane, Port Allen, LA, 2nd degree battery, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, theft

Jason Jones, 26, 2525 O’neal Lane Apt 915, Baton Rouge, LA, tail lamp required, driving under suspension, possession of schedule IV, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug, expired driver’s license

Frederick Aughey, 44, 32150 Highway 75, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant

Generra Varmal, 27, 10950 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Matthew Dellucci, 26, 5217 Choctaw Rd, Brusly, LA, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle 2cts, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling

Cheyenne Huddleston, 22, 3046 Plantation Avenue, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Toi Adams, 38, 3159 Oakland Rd, Lakeland, LA, simple burglary

Timothy Brown, 25, 1615 Hwy 190 West #16, Port Allen, LA, probation violation

Charmaine Freeman, 24, 2480 Commercial Dr, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Chassity Woods, 30, 19490 Hwy 457 Lettsworth, LA, theft

Meredith Gunther, 27, 252 Darlene St, Sulphur, LA, improper telephone communication

Michael Johnson, 48, 24530 Stassi Rd, Plaquemine, LA, following too close, driving under suspension, bench warrant

Cedric Jordan, 20, 59400 Kember Dr, Plaquemine, LA, speeding, bench warrant, expired driver’s license

Aaron Hoppock, 50, 102 Spruce St, Milo, IA, DWI 1st, improper lane usage, driving under suspension

Rocquail Myles, 27, 57910 Center St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant

Joshua Horacek, 22, 16006 Malvern Hill Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive from BRPD

Joshua James, 36, 2351 Hospital Rd, New Roads, LA, bench warrant

Prentiss L. Bosley, 28, 58005 Barrow St, Plaquemine, LA, DWI 1st, speeding, improper lane usage, driving under suspension

Rochelle R. Russell, 36, 10850 Lynell St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

Joshua Scott, 37, 57515 Cpl Herman, Bayou Goula, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Christopher Stewart, 29, California Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Kristin M. Robertson, 25, 3147 Winnipeg Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant