West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office
Arrest Report
Week of June 18, 2018 – June 24, 2018
Tammy Benham, 49, 10747 Hwy 190, Torbert, LA, bench warrant
Kimme Edwards, 26, 706 Cypress Dr, Baker, LA, illegal possession of stolen things
Robert Williams, 22, 909 Franklin St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Donald Shirey, 33, 10051 Alpha Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, failure to signal, possession of heroin
Norman Smith, 41, 1288 Georgia St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Billy Chapman, 31, 1822 Plantation Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant, remanded by surety
Jonathan Bryant, 28, 1932 S. Winterville, Port Allen, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Windom Lemoine, 29, 9024 Bueche Rd, Bueche, LA, probation violation
Dakota Chenier, 21, 10150 Bueche Rd, Bueche, LA, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II cds, introduction of contraband into a penal institution
Alisha Baade, 27, 1404 Darrell St, Eunice, LA, DWI 1ST, careless operation
Daniel Ritter, 36, 12475 Ena St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Brian Jones, 37, 203 N. Alexander #3, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery, 2nd degree battery
Gary Mason, 45, 6925 Kenner, Shawnee, KS, aggravated assault with a firearm
Tyelier Burton, 24, 1866 N. Rosedale Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of schedule IV CDS, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug
Kimberly Mason, 43, 4667 Rebelle Lane, Port Allen, LA, 2nd degree battery, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, theft
Jason Jones, 26, 2525 O’neal Lane Apt 915, Baton Rouge, LA, tail lamp required, driving under suspension, possession of schedule IV, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug, expired driver’s license
Frederick Aughey, 44, 32150 Highway 75, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Generra Varmal, 27, 10950 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana
Matthew Dellucci, 26, 5217 Choctaw Rd, Brusly, LA, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle 2cts, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Cheyenne Huddleston, 22, 3046 Plantation Avenue, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Toi Adams, 38, 3159 Oakland Rd, Lakeland, LA, simple burglary
Timothy Brown, 25, 1615 Hwy 190 West #16, Port Allen, LA, probation violation
Charmaine Freeman, 24, 2480 Commercial Dr, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Chassity Woods, 30, 19490 Hwy 457 Lettsworth, LA, theft
Meredith Gunther, 27, 252 Darlene St, Sulphur, LA, improper telephone communication
Michael Johnson, 48, 24530 Stassi Rd, Plaquemine, LA, following too close, driving under suspension, bench warrant
Cedric Jordan, 20, 59400 Kember Dr, Plaquemine, LA, speeding, bench warrant, expired driver’s license
Aaron Hoppock, 50, 102 Spruce St, Milo, IA, DWI 1st, improper lane usage, driving under suspension
Rocquail Myles, 27, 57910 Center St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Joshua Horacek, 22, 16006 Malvern Hill Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive from BRPD
Joshua James, 36, 2351 Hospital Rd, New Roads, LA, bench warrant
Prentiss L. Bosley, 28, 58005 Barrow St, Plaquemine, LA, DWI 1st, speeding, improper lane usage, driving under suspension
Rochelle R. Russell, 36, 10850 Lynell St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Joshua Scott, 37, 57515 Cpl Herman, Bayou Goula, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana
Christopher Stewart, 29, California Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Kristin M. Robertson, 25, 3147 Winnipeg Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant