Arrests Week of August 6, 2018 – August 17, 2018

West Baton Rouge Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of August 6, 2018 – August 17, 2018
Lillie Roth, 30, 2051 Poydras Bayou Rd, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Russell Saltzman, 40, 107 Bon Ami Dr, Lafayette, LA, disturbing the peace
Kenneth Matthews, 24, 10765 Railroad Dr, Maringouin, LA, domestic abuse battery
Quincy K. Langley, 41, 9944 Avenue F, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Daria Manogin, 22, 2420 Commercial Dr Apt D4, Port Allen, LA, speeding, aggravated flight from an officer
Darrell Matthews, 45, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Kayla Brasseaux, 31, 12941 Cypress St, Port Allen, LA, remanded by surety, bench warrant
Justin Christophe, 31, 24797 Patreau Lane, Plaquemine, LA, theft
Blaine Dupuy, 26, 12624 Balis St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Randy Mendoza, 42, 5282 Eudora Dr, Addis, LA, theft
Antonio Gilliam, 36, 12512 Parkciel Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Daniel Friend, 45, 10831 Edgecrest Dr, San Antonio, LA, bench warrant
Patrick Rury, 27, 7713 Bles Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA, principal to aggravated assault with a firearm
Alexander Andrade, 33, 207 Clem Dr, Lafayette, LA, remanded by surety
Philip Watkins, 48, 340 N. 15TH St, Port Allen, LA, criminal neglect of family
Ashley Loubiere, 27, 20240 Daniel Lane, Plaquemine, LA, theft, felony theft of goods
James Johnson, 27, 2435 James St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Joseph Guillory, 24, 124 Kevin Lane, Boyce, LA, fugitive from justice
Gary Thomas, 54, 944 Eddie Robinson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, principle to felony theft
Blaine Dupuy, 26, 12524 Balis St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Reshard Pearson, 24, 1440 Avenue B, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Kirkpartrick D. Franklin, 48, 4648 Frey St, Baton Rouge, LA, simple burglary
Tyrone Derozan, 39, 7173 Mitchell Lane, Morganza, LA, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, expired license plate
Jeremy Ross, 21, 2718 Hollywood Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive from EBRSO
James McCants, 24, 987 S. Vaughn, Brusly, LA, simple criminal damage to property, violation of protective order
Corsecia Payne, 29, 2956 Amarillo St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Jerome Smith, 40, 730 Mardi Gras Lane, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Randall Williams, 50, 460 W. Main St, Brusly, LA, DWI 1ST, open container, improper lane usage
Jeffery Hall, 30, 1303 ½ Avenue C, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Deshannon Myles, 30, 1672 Rev. Manuel Lane, Port Allen, LA, simple burglary
Diante Clayton, 17, 7541 Bradley Ct, Addis, LA, simple burglary
Kevin Raby, 46, 1595 College Dr Apt 1, Baton Rouge, LA, principal to felony theft, bench warrant
Tennyson Payne Jr, 1534 Court St #47, Port Allen, LA, possession of schedule I CDS
Leslie Davis, 34, 4150 72nd Avenue #123, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of schedule IV CDS
Alex Septh III, 41, 1161 Michigan Ave, Port Allen, LA, DWI 4th, driving under suspension, improper lane usage
John Gentry, 39, 52088 Hwy 190, Livonia, LA, possession of stolen things, simple criminal damage to property, bench warrant
Yeteka S. Collins, 34, 137 Taylor St, Baton Rouge, LA, theft
Kayla S. Gross, 20, 8623 Santa Rosa Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA, theft, misrepresentation during booking, resisting an officer, bench warrant
Sean Jordan, 25, 23976 Taylor St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Kimberly Carter, 53, 345 Eurgin Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA, theft, signal required, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Lloyd Johnson Jr., 17, 2848 Lukeville Lane, Brusly, LA, improper lane usage, no driver’s license, resisting an officer
Damian T. Williams, 37, 1081 Oregon Avenue, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property
Precious P. Brown, 26, 1531 Wisteria St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Ronald Randall, 35, 620 Christ The King Rd, Opelousas, LA, DWI 2nd, speeding, driving under suspension
Gabrielle Bynum, 33, 3314 Lukeville Lane, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant, driving under suspension, no insurance