Attorney Miracle Myles announces her candidacy for Judge, Division B of the 18th Judicial District Court

Port Allen, LA – Local attorney and former public defender, Attorney Miracle Myles of Plaquemine, Louisiana is excited to announce her candidacy of Judge, Division “B”, of the 18th Judicial District Court. The seat is coming up for election in a special election on March 24, 2018 after being vacated by Judge J. Robin Free, who retired this past summer.

Attorney Miracle Myles has committed her legal career to serving the underserved and helping families. Her legal career began as a contract attorney for Capital Area Legal Services where she provided legal services to those who could not afford an attorney in the area of family law. She later became an Assistant Public Defender with the 18th Judicial District Indigent Defender; where she assisted the public in West Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes with their misdemeanor, juvenile, child in need of care and non-support matters

Consistent with her desire to help people and families, Attorney Miracle Myles is also a Qualified Child Custody and Visitation Mediator and consistently maintains a listing of pro-bono clients in her private practice; Myles & Associates, APLC, where she practices family, criminal, successions and personal injury law and her motto is “Committed to Helping Families”.

Attorney Miracle Myles intends to be a Judge that maintains the character of the community servant that she has been throughout her legal career by being an effective, fair and impartial judge that is committed to making lawful decisions that speak to the best interest of our community and all parties that come before our Court.

ABOUT MIRACLE MYLES

Miracle Myles is the daughter of Allen J. Myles, Sr. and Janice Montague-Myles of Myles & Myles Attorneys at Law in Plaquemine, Louisiana. She graduated from University High School in 2000 and subsequently obtained her B.A. from Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia in 2004.

She then returned home to attend Southern University Law Center and obtained her Juris Doctorate in 2007. She has been licensed to practice law in this state since April of 2008.

Miracle has strong Christian faith and is a member of Rosehill Church where she is a member of the music ministry and also provides pro-bono legal services to her fellow members through the legal services ministry that she began. She is also actively involved in the music ministries of Kenneth Mitchell and the Voices of Praise and Chozun. Miracle is actively involved in the community volunteering in any capacity that she can and she is also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated; Louis A. Martinet Legal Society, American Bar Association, Spelman College Alumnae Association and the National Notary Association.

For more information please contact the Committee to Elect Miracle Myles via email: miraclemylesforjudge@gmail.com.