Attorney Tonya Lurry announces candidacy for 18th JDC Div. B judge

Tonya Smith Lurry, an experienced attorney, former assistant district attorney and small business owner, today announced her decision to seek the office of district court judge. The position she seeks has become vacant by the retirement of Judge Robin Free. Tonya’s dedication to our community and passion for the law have been the motivating factors behind her decision to run for this office. “I want to be an advocate for honesty and integrity in the courtroom. I want to put my education, training, years of experience and diverse background to work for the 18th Judicial District,” Lurry stated.

Tonya Lurry graduated from Port Allen High School in 1992, Louisiana State University in 1996 and Southern University Law Center in 1999. For the last 17 years she has maintained a law office and practice in Port Allen. During that time, she worked both as an assistant district attorney as well as in the indigent defender’s office of the 18th Judicial District. She also had a broad civil practice, with an emphasis on family law. Lurry has amassed an immense amount of courtroom experience and possesses both the skills of a litigator and a negotiator. Her broad and distinct background experience provide her with the unique qualifications to serve as the next judge. “I am experienced, well-rounded, ethical and hardworking; I am dedicated to my community and the justice system. For me, this should not be viewed as a political position of power, but rather a position of public service.”

In addition to her vast background as an attorney, Lurry believes that her additional experiences as a small business owner and a parent also provide her with the fundamental skills and life experiences to be an effective district court judge. She is the mother of three children- Kennedy, 16; Blakeley, 14; Layne, 6. She has volunteered countless hours to this community, especially through her children’s activities and their schools. “I was born, raised and live here in West Baton Rouge Parish. My roots are here and my future is here. I want to make sure we have a safe, thriving community for our children and grandchildren.”

The election for this seat is scheduled for Saturday March 24, 2018, with early voting taking place Saturday, March 10 through Saturday, March 17 (excluding Sunday). To learn more about Tonya Smith Lurry and her campaign, please visit her website at: www.TonyaLurryforJudge.com or follow her on Facebook @tonyalurryforjudge and Twitter @tlurry4judge. #tonyalurryforjudge