Audit revealed theft from Brusly Town Hall

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation in December 2017 regarding the theft of $8,000 from Brusly Town Hall, according to police records.

A yearly audit performed by an independent auditor found two cash deposits missing from February 2017. Mayor Scot Rhodes said an internal investigation found deposits missing dated back to November 2015.

Upon receipt of the audit, Mayor Scot Rhodes contacted WBRSO, who took over the investigation.According to the WBRSO investigation report, the amounts missing from February were “minimal and immaterial.”

The discrepancies stem from the traffic citation department, authorities said, though no suspects have been named.

Authorities also did not confirm or deny the involvement of multiple people.

The Brusly town traffic clerk abruptly resigned in December, the same month the investigation was turned over to WBRSO, Rhodes said. A new traffic clerk was hired at the Monday, Feb. 12 Brusly Town Council meeting.

Authorities said their investigation has not yet gone past 2017, as these types of investigations are labor-intensive and time-consuming. The investigation is “deep and ongoing” Rhodes said.

Prior to the investigation, cash deposits were not reconciled with paid ticket reports. The traffic citation department has installed a new system in which cash is reconciled with each paid ticket report since the investigation launched, Rhodes said.

“From now on and in the future, it won’t happen,” Rhodes said of the discrepancies in cash and records.

Once the legislative auditor approves the independent audit, which will be no later than Monday, March 12, it will be made available to the public, Rhodes said.