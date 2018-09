Staff report

The railroad crossing at Avenue G and La 1 in Port Allen will be closed from 6:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21 through 5:00 a.m. Monday, Sept. 24th.



Union Pacific Railroad will add a second rail crossing at Avenue G. Detour signs will be installed before construction begins. Please prepare for alternative routing during the construction period.