Back 2 School giveaway

School supplies will be given away at Westgate Church

Staff Report

The Westgate Church in Port Allen will host its annual Back to School Supplies Giveaway on Saturday, July 28 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

There are no forms, no qualifications and the supplies comes at no cost to the recipients. Students in grades pre-k through 12th grade are invited to participate in games, entertainment and challenges as well as collect supplies needed for a successful 2018-19 school year. The West Baton Rouge Library Bookmobile will also be on-site.

The Church began its annual mission by giving out 100 backpacks, which has grown to a goal of 250 backpacks.

If you are interested in donating or need more information about the event, contact Westgate Church at 225-381-5700.