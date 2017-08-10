Back to school supply giveaway goes smoothly

The collected school supplies from the Stuff the Bus Campaign were distributed on Saturday, July 29, at the West Baton Rouge Community Center. The supplies were packaged according to schools and grades for the students to pick up.

This event was sponsored by a partnership of the West Baton Rouge Parish School Board, The City of Port Allen, Big Brown Cares, AmeriHealth Caritas, CC’s of Port Allen and, COX Communications WBRZ.

There were door prizes winners and the grand prize of two Chrome books. The event was chaired by Teri Bergeron (WBR School Board Member at Large) and Rose Roche’ (School Board Member District VI).

Other committee members were Mayor Pro Tem Ray Helen Lawrence, Councilman at Large Carey Williams, members of the La Capital Chapter of the Links, Inc., Mrs. Teri Pattan, Mrs. Thelma Pattan, Mrs. Carolyn Deloch, Attorney Paula Clayton and Mr. Grover Harrison