Staff Report

It takes a village to raise a child and a community effort to educate one. West Siders understand the importance of a clean campus, fresh haircut and new uniforms on the success students have in the classroom. Volunteers were hard at work across the parish to ensure the best back-to-school experience for West Side students as they enjoyed the last few days of summer break.

DOW Chemical workers and parents of Lukeville Upper Elementary students spent their Friday off trimming trees, cleaning bathrooms and everything in between to get the campus prepared for incoming students.

Saturday, Aug. 4, Sunrise Baptist Church in Port Allen hosted a “Fit for School” Campaign and passed out new uniforms to students of West Baton Rouge Parish Schools. Sponsors of the extravaganza included the West Baton Rouge Ministerial Conference, The Community Project, “The Unusuals,” and WBR School District VI Member Rose Roche.

Students in Head Start through 12th grade were offered free haircuts and braiding for back to school comfort and confidence at the Masonic Hall in Port Allen on Sunday, Aug. 5. Port Allen City Councilman Carey Williams sponsored the event. Williams sponsored the first free haircut event in December 2017 and it was such a success, he brought it back for the start of the school year.