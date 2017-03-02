New Orleans-based drumming group visits Port Allen Middle School

Photos by Quinn Welsch/The West Side Journal

Bamboula 2000, a New Orleans-based drumming group, performed at Port Allen Middle School on Feb. 17. The internationally recognized drummers performed a variety of drum beats and dances that originated from Africa and later made their way to Congo Square in New Orleans during the slave trade. The drummers taught the PAMS students the importance of African music and culture in the U.S. Students and teachers alike took turns dancing and banging on the drums during the performance. The group later performed at the West Baton Rouge Museum that night. Following is a brief slideshow: