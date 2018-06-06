Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre announces free public performances of Youth Ballet Tour

Staff Report

If you are looking for a way to escape the early summer heat and expose your family to a little culture, look no further than the local library. The Baton Rouge Youth Ballet is bringing its Youth Ballet on a 30-stop performance schedule that including two performances in West Baton Rouge on Tuesday, June 12. At 1:15 p.m. there will be a performance at the Port Allen Community Center and at 2:30 p.m. there will be a performance Dow Westside YMCA.

This year, audiences will be treated to Coppelia, a 30-minute version of the classic ballet, filled with dancing dolls, a foolish toymaker, and antics galore. The Youth Ballet is comprised of 36 dancers from 5th to 9th grade who after auditions will rehearse for weeks and receive professional-caliber training before hitting the road to area libraries, retirement homes, and community centers. These aspiring youngsters truly represent the future talent of dance in the Baton Rouge area.

These performances are supported by a grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, in cooperation with the Louisiana State Arts Council, and administered by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Funding has also been provided by the National Endowment of the Arts, Arts Works.

The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre, under the direction of Molly Buchmann and Sharon Mathews, is a non-profit organization chartered in 1960 to promote and assist the advancement of classical and contemporary dance by maintaining a performing company, presenting a high quality season, and providing dance education and community outreach.