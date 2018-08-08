Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre announces new season

Staff Report

This season of dance promises to be unique in many, many ways. Dubbed “Touring our Town”, Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is showcasing its three mainstage performances in three separate theatres across Baton Rouge. While the River Center Theatre for the Performing Arts receives much needed renovations, the ballet is ousted from its usual performance venue, which brings interesting challenges and with it new innovations. As it “tours” these different performance spaces, the ballet is doing its best to showcase our successful home-grown talent.

First to perform on October 4th at 7:00 p.m. is Doug Varone and Dancers (DVAD) at the LSU Union Theater.

Next, BRBT presents what has become the crown jewel of the holiday season, The Nutcracker, A Tale from the Bayou now at the Raising Canes River Center Arena on December 15th and 16th, with shows at 2:00 and 6:00 p.m. each day.

Baton Rouge Ballet’s final production, a mixed bill of choreography is entitled “Homecoming Dances” and will be performed at the Manship Theatre on May 3 & 4, 2019, at 7:30 and 2:00 p.m. respectively. Just as with a Homecoming game, this performance will feature some of BRBT’s favorite alumni returning to either dance along with or choreograph for our company in refreshing new works and classic favorites alike.

Season tickets for all performances go on sale August 1, 2018, and can be purchased on our website, www.batonrougeballet.org, or by calling 225-766-8379.