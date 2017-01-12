Baton Rouge Bus Boycott – 1953

Baton Rouge’s Rev. T.J. Jemison, the pastor of Mt. Zion First Baptist Church, appealed to the Baton Rouge City Council for the fair treatment of black passengers, according to Louisiana’s historical database, Knowla.org From now on, the black passengers should be allowed to sit on the bus on a first-come first serve” basis. Buses with empty white sections would no longer be allowed to pass up black passengers.

But bus drivers refused to comply and later protested the new ordinance. Ultimately, the city’s new law was struck down in violation of the segregation laws by Attorney General Fred Leblanc.

Community organizers rallied to protest the decision. The night of Leblanc’s decision, they held a meeting and vowed to boycott the bus system. The next day, African Americans would turn their backs as the buses approached. In their place, they would carpool with other African Americans who owned vehicles.

The boycott was considered “100 percent effective,” according to KnowLA.org.

“A continuation of this loss will ultimately mean we will have to cease operations the bus company manager was quoted as saying.

The strategy was later picked up and used by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Montgomery, Alabama.