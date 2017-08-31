Battle over ‘Dumpster Alley’ rages

Breanna Smith

The Parish Council is still trying to solve the problem of an unsightly garbage collection point known as “Dumpster Alley.”

Many people in the parish who live on family properties, in minor subdivisions or on tracts of land struggle to get their trashcan to the designated pick-up spot every day, according to Parish President Riley “Pee Wee” Berthelot.

But, large trash collection vehicles cause damage to smaller or gravel roads, causing some residents to form their own trash collection sites at the end of roads or subdivisions.

Such is the case at Sharp Lane and Renee Street. Sharp Lane resident Charlie Simoneaux, brought Dumpster Alley to the attention of the council at a meeting in March.

Councilman Barry Hugghins described the situation as “intolerable” at the March meeting. Simonneaux has been gracious in giving the council time to solve the problem, Hugghins said.

Parish President Riley “PeeWee” Berthelot asked council members to defer amending the ordinance and consider forming a committee in charge of finding a solution.

“I think everyone agrees that we need to do something because the problem might not be real bad now but the future could make things to where it gets a lot worse,” Councilman Gary Spillman said.

The main purpose of amending ordinance would be to give neighbors the ability to hold each other accountable, Berthelot said. Even if the ordinance were not particularly enforced, neighbors should still be able to hold each other accountable under the law, he said.

The parish government has had some difficulty maintaining the situation in the past.

“We’ve even brought people to court, the judge told them to do something and they still didn’t do it,” Berthelot said.

Council members discussed using a satellite vehicle for smaller roads and subdivisions that might suffer damage from larger trash collection vehicles.

One resident of Sharp Lane said he did not mind bringing his trash can back home, as long as the parish would match residents on funds for fixing potholes caused by the trash collection trucks.

“I’m all for giving you whatever resources you need and hiring some extra people if necessary to be able to do whatever enforcement we need,” Hugghins said.

Deciding how to enforce amendments to the ordinance will be a difficult but necessary challenge, Berthelot said.

The Parish Council plans to convene throughout the month to come up with solutions Spillman said.

“I’m fine with any solution we come up with to solve the problem,” Hugghins said. “What I’m not fine with is continuing to just talk about it and let the problem continue to fester.”

Photo by Breanna Smith/The West Side Journal