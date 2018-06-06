The beach is back, so is hurricane season

As Louisiana welcomes the summer heat, it also welcomes hurricane season. Officials around the state are encouraging citizens to prepare with supplies and plans before the threat of a hurricane arises.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting an average number of hurricanes this season, but it only takes one severe weather event to cause damage.

“Now is the time to plan and prepare for the safety and security of your family, businesses and pets should severe weather strike Louisiana during this hurricane season,” said Gov. Edwards. “We’ve already had our first tropical threat along the Gulf Coast this year, and as we know from first-hand experience, it’s never too early to prepare. We must always be alert and heed all warnings from state, local, weather and emergency officials. Taking the time to put together your personal plans will help save lives.”

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality added the 2018 Natural and Catastrophic Disaster Parish Resource Book to their website. The book contains information pertaining to disaster and emergency recovery assistance as it relates to permitting, debris collection and environmental cleanup resources.

The LDEQ book is available to parish emergency response officials and the public online at http://deq.louisiana.gov/page/parish-resource-book. The book is updated regularly and can be downloaded and printed to have on hand in an emergency.

Gov. Edwards and LSU Head Football Coach Ed Ogeron are encouraging all Louisianians to get a game plan and get prepared.

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) has several resources at www.GetAGameplan.org and the free GetAGamePlan App. The app and website provide a list of hurricane supplies, evacuation routes, and other critical information. Travel routes in regions impacted by weather can be found at www.511la.org, created by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.