Beast Mode or least mode?

Butch LaBauve

Pastor,

River Ministries International

His head was brought in on a platter and given to the girl, who carried it to her mother. John’s disciples came and took his body and buried it. Then they went and told Jesus. When Jesus heard what happened ….” Matthew 14:11-13.

“When Jesus heard what happened” to his friend John the Baptist, being beheaded, he went into “BEAST MODE.”

The death of one loyal friend and follower triggered an avalanche of the father’s glory on Jesus’ life and ministry.

The “BEAST” would now love and reach the least! Operation Save the World had begun.

“And from the days of John the Baptist until now, the kingdom of heaven suffers violence, and the violent take it by force” Matthew11:12.

Every believer I have known, and every close friend who ran this race to their fullest and died in the faith triggered the same anointing and awakening in me, “BEAST MODE.”

Jesus purposely and precisely began to attract the attention of thousands of people by feeding, preaching, teaching, healing and delivering them from the enemy of this world. He began to take back what the enemy stole “by force.”

He also warned his disciples about how ugly and mean religion was and targeted the religious oppressors of that day concerning their erroneous teachings.

All along, he knew this bold, Holy Ghost ministry would stir the devils of persecution and the ultimate demise of his death on the cross, but this did not matter.

He knew he had one life to live, and he had to completely spend himself purposely and correctly for his father.

I’m forever thankful for his life sacrifice. As a believer, what are your endeavors? Where do you spend your energy, effort, money, and affections?

How would your death affect your world around you and the body of christ? Better yet, how is your life affecting your realm of influence now?

Make the needed adjustments, repent and change. Make all of your life count for Christ.