Because I Care

Pastor Alfred Moore, III

Westgate Church, Port Allen, LA

February is the love month. People are thinking of creative ways to use candy, flowers, a card, stuffed animals, or jewelry to show others that they care about them in a special way. As Christians, we too should do things to show people that we care about them. Not for our own selfish gain though, but because we have seen them through the eyes of the Lord and we desire above anything to see the unpleasant area(s) of their lives changed by the power of God. There is no room for selfish ambition when we step forward to tell someone that we care about them. If I truly care about the other person, my actions will result in them being encouraged in their faith towards God, and motivated to continue moving forward with God’s help. In Matthew 5:16 the scripture says to “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.” (KJV) For a Christian, this gives new meaning to the word “care”. CARE means: Compassion, Ask, Respond, Expect. Consider the people in your circle of influence. These are your family members, loved ones, friends, neighbors, co-workers, and others you communicate with on a regular basis. I challenge you to show at least one of them that you care about them during the month of February. First, spend time in prayer for them, so that you can see him/her through the eyes of the Lord and gain compassion for them. Jesus fed the multitude because he had compassion on them. If there is no compassion, there will never be positive action. Next, prayerfully ask the Lord to show you how to express to them that you care about them and what they are experiencing. Third, respond to what the Lord says to you. Be courageous and obey God. Your gift or act of love will be welcomed because it is coming from the heart of God. Finally, expect God to bring good and increase to the life of the person you have CAREd for. We would love to hear the testimonies of what happened when you CAREd for others. If you would like to share your story with us, please send it via email to westgatechurhcla@gmail.com. While we may share your story to encourage other believers, all names and personal information will be kept confidential. If you need prayer or a place to worship please contact us at (225) 381-5700. Remember, God loves you and we do too. Blessings.