Behind the Billboard

Meet the candidates running for 18th Judicial District Judge

Five local attorneys will square off on Saturday, March 24 for the remaining two and a half year term vacated by Judge Robin Free’s retirement in the 18th Judicial District Court. The Louisiana Supreme Court appointed retired Judge Edward “Jimmy” Gaidry as a temporary judge when Free announced his retirement effective on July 13, 2017.

Candidates have assembled teams, set up offices and covered the West Side in posters, signs and billboards. The Journal dove deeper into each candidate’s qualifications and objectives upon election to present:

Kevin Lovell “Celestine” James Democrat

Celestine James was licensed in 1996 and has more than 21 years of experience practicing law. She currently teaches at Southern University Law Center expounding on appropriate law office practices.

She is a graduate of Redemptorist Senior High School, Louisiana State University, Southern University and A&M College, where she earned a master’s degree, and Southern University Law Center.

James’ private practice focuses on family law, criminal law, personal injury and successions.

If elected, her primary objective would be on juveniles and delinquency prevention through education.

Why did you enter the race?

“I was led to offer myself as a candidate in the Division B Judicial race as I have observed a need for transparency and fairness among the voting populous for several years. I would like the voters to note that this is an extremely important position and it should be carefully scrutinized based on experience, and not popularity. As a candidate in the race for the Division “B” , I would also like the voting populace to understand that there is a need for fairness and transparency across the board without respect to age, sex, ethnicity or national origin. It is my desire to administer justice with a balanced hand, those issues form the basis of why I entered the race for judge.”

Tom Acosta, Jr. Republican

Tom Acosta was licensed in 1985 and has 30 years of experience practicing law. Acosta also has 30 years of military service as a Field Artillery officer in the United States Army on active duty, in the Louisiana Army National Guard, and in the United States Army Reserve.

Acosta has practiced law in Port Allen since 1986 and has served as the Brusly town attorney for 12 years.He practiced law in Port Allen until he was called to post-9/11 active duty military service in 2001 and reopened his law office in 2004.

He is a graduate of Rice University and the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at Louisiana State University.

His private practice focuses on real estate, title, wills, estate planning and probate/successions, and commercial formation. In the military, he served as Summary Court-Martial Officer, on Special Court-Martial Boards, and on prisoner of war tribunals in Iraq. He retired from his position in the U.S. Army Reserve at the rank of colonel.

If elected, Acosta is prepared to work with other judges in the district to establish a drug court and focus attention in the courtroom on the opioid epidemic. West Baton Rouge is the only parish in the 18th JDC without a Drug Court.

Why did you enter the race?

“Our last judge let ego, pride, self-interest, and disrespect for the law and people lead to a 1 year suspension and resignation in disgrace. I say this not to condemn, but to remind. If people get focused on all the billboards, signs and money being spent by some candidates, we could easily wind up with an inexperienced, cocky, arrogant, know-it-all, win-at-all-costs judge who disrespects the law and people. I don’t claim to be the best attorney in our State and Nation, but my 32 years of diverse legal experience, 12 years as Brusly Town Attorney, 30 years of military service in peace and war, lifetime of community and church involvement – all significantly more than any other candidate – these blessings for which I take no credit – my community reputation as an honest, ethical attorney who folks know and trust, and my respect for the law as a constitutional conservative – all combine to give me the maturity, humility and judgment needed to restore public trust and confidence to this division of our court for the next 2 ½ years, and hopefully for a second full 6 year term after that until I reach age 70 in 2026.

In that spirit, I humbly ask people for their vote, support and, most importantly, prayers.”

Miracle Myles Democrat

Miracle Myles was licensed in 2008 and has nearly 10 years of experience practicing law. Myles is a local attorney with an office in Plaquemine. She also served as a former public defender.

She is a graduate of University High School, Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia and Southern University Law Center.

Her private practice focuses on family, criminal, personal injury law and successions.

If elected, Myles’ primary objective would be to facilitate due process and impartiality in court and create an environment where people can be confident they will have an opportunity to be heard and no matter the circumstance a lawful and fair ruling will be made.

Why did you enter the race?

“I entered the race because I believe that our courts need judges that are committed to operate with Integrity, Compassion and Fairness for all people. Throughout my legal career my work has been centered around public service and helping the people of our community and I believe that we need judges that are committed to serving the people.”

Tonya Smith Lurry No party

Tonya Lurry was licensed in 1999 and has 17 years of experience practicing law. She has practiced law in Port Allen for 17 years. She also served as a former assistant district attorney. Her and her husband own businesses in the community.

She is a graduate of Port Allen High School, Louisiana State University and Southern University Law Center.

Lurry has been both a criminal defense attorney and a felony prosecutor in all three parishes of the district. Her private practice is mainly focused on family law matters like divorce, custody, child support, community property, protective orders, and paternity. She has also handled drafting wills, notarial acts, successions and injury cases.

Why did you enter the race?

“I believe that my experience and personality make me the right person for this job and what the people of our district deserve. I am a litigator and I believe it is the countless hours I have spent in the courtroom, as opposed pushing paper in a law office, that makes me the most qualified candidate for judge. For example, I have been both a criminal defense attorney and a felony prosecutor, in all three parishes of our district, as well as East Baton Rouge Parish. I have had numerous jury and judge trials. I have an extensive private practice where I have mainly focused on family law matters like divorce, custody, child support, community property, protective orders, and paternity. I have also handled drafting wills, notarial acts, successions and injury cases. And although I do accept cases in surrounding areas, I have been practicing law for seventeen years from an office located here in our district.

I do not come from a political family; in fact my background is very humble. My father died in an accident when I was only two years old so I was basically raised on and off in a one-parent home. Nothing in life was handed to me as I literally worked at the McDonalds in Port Allen while putting myself through college. I believe my modest background has provided me with not only the work ethic which should be expected from a district court judge, but also the demeanor to be a fair and conscientious one.”

Tom McCormick Republican

Tom McCormick was licensed in 2001 and has more than 16 years of experience practicing law. He also served in the U.S. Air Force for over 14 years.

McCormick is the Insurance Fraud Section Chief within the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. McCormick served as both an enlisted Airman and officer in the Judge Advocate General Corps (JAG) for the U.S. Air Force. As a JAG officer in the U.S. Air Force, McCormick prosecuted over 300 terrorists in an Iraqi war zone. As the state fraud prosecutor with the Louisiana Attorney General’s office, he has investigated and prosecuted thousands of felony criminal cases. In private practice, he has litigated civil law, family law, and juvenile justice cases.

McCormick is a graduate of Brusly High School, Gulf Coast Community College, Florida State University and Southern University Law Center.

Why did you enter the race?

“The main reason I am running for this position is because I have ideas that will improve the 18th JDC courts. I will take the lead on reforming our drug courts, with a goal of making them more effective and provide job training. Too often, these non-violent criminals are put in jail over very small infractions–on the taxpayer’s dime! Our drug courts need to embrace drug rehabilitation, counseling, and other intervention programs. These programs will help those who are addicted to drugs re-enter society as productive citizens. In addition, I believe our community would benefit from the establishment of a Veterans court and a teen court. Our Veterans and our teens often have special circumstances that must be taken into consideration by a judge. These courts will better prepare our judges to handle these special cases. Finally, I feel as your Judge, I can be more active in the local schools to reach out to our children and be advocate of our justice system.”