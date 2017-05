Photo by Quinn Welsch/The West Side Journal

Bella Grace Paper staff and members of the West Baton ouge Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon in front of the store’s location in Brusly on May 17. The company specializes in stationery and gifts for weddings, anniversaries, baby showers and similar events. Business owner Stacie Keller, a Plaquemine resident, said she located the store to Brusly because of its central location to Baton Rouge.