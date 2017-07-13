Ben Bergeron named outstanding 3A athlete

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

Just when you think West Side honors are over, here they come again.

The West Side continues to be a force in the Baton Rouge area as 10 West Side players were named to the First Team All-Metro baseball and softball teams.

Brusly’s Ben Bergeron was named 3A Outstanding Player, a well-deserved honor for the senior.

Bergeron led the Panthers to the 3A state championship game.

Bergeron, one of the most dependable players on the 2017 squad, had a .479 batting average that included 15 doubles, five home runs and 54 RBIs.

Other Panthers named to the squad were pitcher Tyler Theriot for his work in his junior season. Theriot had a 10-1 record with an earned run average (ERA) of 2.57.

Senior catcher Connor Manola, one of the best defensive catchers in the area, earned First team honors for his .363 average with 12 doubles, two homers, 26 RBIs and 28 steals.

Port Allen resident and St. John Eagle Dylan Hurst joined the two Panthers on the First team for his team as a “jack-of-all-trades.” Hurst had a 1.10 ERA and batted .337 with 22 RBIs.

Six Brusly Lady Panthers were given All-Metro honors this year.

Leading the pack was sophomore Mary-Cathryn Comeaux, who many say was key to the Lady Panthers being state runner up. She had a 20-3 record and a 1.71 ERA.

Baylee Weems, named as a utility player, had a .345 batting average and 21 RBIs.

Junior third baseman Kyana Thymes provided a .373 batting average and 34 runs for the Lady Pathers.

Gabi Mancuso, the junior first basewoman, batted .383 with 42 RBIs.

A .342 batting average earned junior shortstop Ariana Cipriano a spot on the team. Cipriano also has 35 runs in 2017.

Senior Karli David, who moved from first to outfield this year, had a .374 batting average with 29 RBIs.

Two Port Allen Lady Pelicans also earned Second Team All-Metro honors, seniors Jamie Perkins and Shelby Reed.