Local novelist inspired by Southern wilderness

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Many call the Atchafalaya River Basin home, but for Port Allen writer Jonathan Olivier it is a place of belonging.

Olivier, 26, a reporter and journalist, published his first novel last month, titled “Between the Levees,” which takes place in the Atchafalaya River basin.

“Between the Levees” follows the journey of a young man in search of his family sense of self. Leaving behind a troubled past, the book’s protagonist, Sam Miller, leaves the East Coast for Cajun country to discover who his parents were and who he is.

To do this, Sam must confront South Louisiana’s inhospitable nature. In the ruggedness of the wilderness, Olivier (and Sam for the matter) find their inspiration.

“Out there, everything is so real and everything is the way it’s supposed to be. You just feel so connected to everything when you’re in the outdoors. That’s what the main character finds as well,” Olivier said. “Going into nature is kind of like going home for him. It helps to unveil who he is and he uses nature and the quiet and seclusion to confront that.”

Sam’s quest to discover his Cajun heritage is a huge part of the book, as well as a huge part of Olivier’s own life, he said. Though he grew up in West Baton Rouge, many of his childhood memories are filled with hunting and fishing in St. Landry Parish, where his parents are originally from.

“I have such a strong history to this place. My family goes back generations here from some of the first Cajuns who settled here,” Olivier said.

To think that perhaps his ancestors may have fished in the same lake, or hunted on the same land, drew an elemental connection to the Atchafalaya, he said.

“I think it goes back to the whole thing of Cajun’s being this resilient, very proud but also humble people, and always welcoming to anyone,” Olivier said. “It’s the people really that make it such a unique place. Hopefully what I try to capture in the book is an accurate representation of the people, because you won’t meet anyone else like you will here,” Olivier said.

“Once you experience this culture and this lifestyle it sticks with you no matter where you go no matter who you encounter or who you become.”

The novel began when Olivier wrote what would become the first few chapters of the book during his years studying journalism at LSU. The beginning of “Between the Levees” sat idly in his computer for about four or five years, he said.

He even considered deleting the document a few times, he said.

Upon returning from a hike on the Appalachian Trail, Olivier said he found himself wondering what was next.

“I always said ‘one day I’ll write a book,’ one day if I have the time. Well I had the time and I had the resources,” he said.

So he started writing. Everyday.

“Literally every day after work, all of my free time was spent writing,” he said. “Every afternoon, on my lunch break, I’d just start clacking away. Every weekend. For a few months it was really all I thought about.”

As a trained journalist and reporter, the experience was liberating, he said.

Starting in May 2015 with just a rough outline of the story and a disciplined writing regimen, Sam Miller’s story began to take shape.

“It was whatever I wanted it to be,” Olivier said. “I was so happy when I was doing this. It was so spontaneous and so inspiring to just create something like this.”

He tried to go the traditional path to publication through an agent, but soon realized that independent publishing was more feasible. The book was released on July 4.

“Between the Levees” can be found on Amazon.com or through Olivier’s website, jonathanolivier.com.