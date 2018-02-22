BHS girls track claims third

Joelle Wright

The Lady Panthers track team set their sights on finishing in the top five at this year’s championship. Then, they exceeded their goal. The team took third place at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Indoor Track and Field State Meet on Saturday, Feb. 17 at the LSU Carl Maddox Fieldhouse.

“We had a couple better finishes then we were projected to have and other teams had a few misfortunes and that allowed us to move up a few spots team wise,” Head Coach Trent Ellis said.

The meet started with a bang when the 4 by 200m team of Mackenzie Jenkins, Tala Spates, Bran’Nicia Williams and Derneisha Johnson won the relay for the second year in a row. The victory changed the outcome of the meet, as the favored team from St. Katherines lost their top sprinter in the midst of chasing the Lady Panthers.

“I knew it It was going to be tough,” Ellis said. “I was hoping we could put a little pressure on the favored team and cause them to not run the race they usually do, and it happened to work out for us.”

Spates followed that race up with another state championship performance in the 400m, which is her third consecutive title in that event. She then ran the 60m dash, finishing as the runner-up.

“She has been a leader since the day she walked on campus. I have literally watched her grow up,” Ellis said. “She has been around my track programs since age eight, and she has continued to not only thrive herself but help the team by leading with by example.”

Jenkins was fourth in the 60m dash, which helped with scoring. Hannah Pedigo was seventh in the pole vault and Hayleigh Harrison was eighth in the shot put.

The team will head to the outdoor season next, which opens on Thursday, March 1 with the Brusly Invitational. The invitational that will host 20 boys and girls teams.

“We are going into the outdoor season with the mindset to win the state championship,” Ellis said. “Not defend anything because this is a new team and new season.”