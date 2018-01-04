BHS kicks off 2018 with Invitational

Joelle Wright

The first weekend of the new year serves for many as a recovery from celebrations of the holiday season, but it holds a different meaning for the Brusly High School wrestling team.

For the Panthers, it’s the start of the long road that culminates with Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Wrestling State Tournament Feb. 16 and 17 in Bossier City.

Brusly will see many of the grapplers in that tournament 40 days early when they host their annual BHS Invitational on Saturday at the high school gymnasium. Weigh-in begins and 7:30 a.m. and first-round matches begin at 9 a.m.

The Panthers, who finished Division III runner-up in last year’s tournament, will see some familiar names and faces when they head to action Saturday.

Defending state champ DeLaSalle and prime contenders Basile, North Vermillion, John Curtis, Kaplan and St. Louis Catholic are among the teams who will fight to keep the Panthers from keeping the tournament trophy.

“We’ll see all the usual suspects,” he said. “They’ll all be pretty tough.”

The Panthers will go into this year’s meet without the strong crop of seniors who stood out for last year’s team, but Bible like the attitude and work ethic from this year’s squad, which consists largely of freshmen and sophomores.

“These kids are hard-working and scrappy,” he said. “We’re going to lace them up and turn them loose with no pressure so we can see what they can accomplish and how they can build this team for the future.”

A roster of nearly 25 wrestlers has brought a new wave of optimism for the veteran BHS mentor, who weathered seasons of less than a dozen wrestlers on the roster.

Seniors on the BHS squad include state runners-up Calep Balcun, Brandon Young and David Kent, along with third-place finisher Hunter Richey. Younger standouts include Hayden Gilligan and Andrew Trahan.

The Panthers come into the meet after a week-long break for the Christmas/New Year holiday, which followed their annual trip to Fort Walton Beach, Fla., for the “Beast on the Beach” Tournament.

“We pretty much got what we needed out of it,” Bible said. “It was a learning experience, particularly after a lot of ninth-grade tournaments. The meet put us in a lot of situations we weren’t used to.”

The Panthers tried to head into practice New Year’s Day, but cold weather forced cancellation.

“It was forty degrees in that workout room,” Bible said. “We’re hoping it will be warmer for the rest of the week, but at least everyone is healthy and had time to heal up during the break.”