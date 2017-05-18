BHS looking for new football coach

Cole Williams

  1. 1

    Football fan

    Heard Hoff Schooler from Ruston was hired as the new football coach. Does anyone know if this is true?

    1. 1.1

      Quinn Welsch

      You are correct! There will be a meeting tonight at Rotollo’s.

