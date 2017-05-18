BHS looking for new football coach

(Above) Former coach Marc Brown is now at Livonia.

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

Brusly High is about to get its third head football coach in four years.

As soon as head coach Marc Brown announced that he had accepted the head coaching position at Livonia High School, the search began for his replacement.

“We’ve received a lot interest in the position, and although we want to get our new head coach as soon as possible, we want to take care in the process,” Brusly athletic director Tait Dupont said. “As we comb through the applicants, we will choose the coach who, we think, is the best fit for Brusly High School.”

After spending two seasons as the Panthers’ head football coach, Brown will be taking the helm at the same school he left to take the Brusly position two years ago. He was offensive coordinator at Livonia when they won the 3A state title in 2014.

Brown was 13-10 in two seasons at Brusly, including an 8-4 record last fall. He took over from former Brusly head coach Erik Willis in 2015, when Willis left to become athletic director at Plaquemine High.

So what is “the perfect fit” for Brusly High School?

If you ask junior defensive back Terrence Brooks, it is someone with the ability to understand the players on and off the field.

“I want someone with a winning background who understands our team’s background and will work with all of us,” Brooks said. “He will see what we’ve got and will look at us more as people and students and not just football players.”

Junior defensive back Harrison Hymel has his idea of a perfect coach as well.

“I’d like to see an ‘old school’ type of coach who can really keep us disciplined,” Hymel said. “He needs to know how to cope with all of our different personalities.”

Both Donavon Watkins (junior center) and Keithan Francois (junior linebacker) think that a young coach is what the team needs.

“I think that a younger coach would be good because he will be able to connect better with our young minds,” Francois said. “I want somebody to turn me up.”

“He needs to know what makes a good offense and a good defense, and he needs to keep us focused and hyped,” Watkins said.