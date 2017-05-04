BHS ranked 36th in Louisiana

Breanna Smith

A report by the U.S. News and World Report ranked Brusly High School as number 36 within Louisiana and listed it as a nationally recognized school.

The rankings are based on overall student performance, and take into account the performance of minority students as compared to the state average. To be considered for national recognition, a school must have above-average performance of minority, non-minority and economically disadvantaged students. Forty-percent of Brusly High students identify as minorities and 45 percent are considered economically disadvantaged.

Brusly High School has a college readiness average of 11.9, three points higher than the district average and six points higher than Port Allen High School.

Improving the graduation rate and advanced placement participation rates, among other college readiness factors will improve Brusly’s state and national ranking over time.

More than 21,000 schools across the country are evaluated in the report. Less than 17 percent of those evaluated receive a bronze medal.