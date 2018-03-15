BHS track holds their own at Broncos Relay

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

The Brusly High track team had some tough competition at the annual Bronco Relays hosted by Zachary High School on Friday, March 9, 2018.

Competing alongside 5A teams, like Zachary and Dutchtown, the Panthers garnered many top 10 finishes, some top threes, and a couple of first place finishes.

“Scoring points right now is not my primary focus right now,” Brusly head girls track coach Trent Ellis said. “It’s allowing new kids a chance to compete, trying kids at different events, trying different combinations with relays, as well as keeping the top athletes sharp while easing them back in after a tough indoor season.”

Ellis said that the competition, especially at the first few indoor meets is always going to be tough.

“The competition is always better outside because all teams are at full strength as opposed to indoors, and when you add in more events, it’s harder to score points,” Ellis said.

Once again, Ta’La Spates took first place in her specialty, the 100m dash with her time of 12.59, trailed by Zachary’s Kiara Bethley and Kayla Clifton.

Hannah Pedigo also took home a first place medal and broke her own record set the week before, with her pole vault of 11.0 feet.

Spates and Pedigo also ran in the 4x100m relay, taking home 3rd place with 51.67 Myla Edwards and Bran’Nicia Williams with their time of 51.67.

The 4X200m relay team of 4X200 Spates, Williams, Chantell Betz, and Jakiyah Joseph placed third as well with their time 149.40.

The boys took home a handful of top tens as well, beginning with a fifth-place finish for the 4X100m relay team of Kalvin Skelton, Norman Lejeune, Rashawn Taylor, and Darius Cyprian.

The 4X400m team of Andrew Trahan, Durell Hamilton, Dale Gordon, and Kaleb Bloomer finished in sixth place.

Brusly’s top boys pole vaulter, Adam Kirkland, tied for sixth with his vault of 9’6”.