BHS baseball piles on district awards

Eight Panthers awarded All-District honors

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

Maybe they didn’t the prize they really wanted in a state championship this year, but the Brusly Panthers baseball team has almost enough players named to the 6-3A All-District team to go another nine innings on the diamond.

Eight Panthers were awarded All-District honors.

Five Panthers were named to first team All-District: Connor Manola, Tyler Theriot, John Blanchard, Ben Bergeron and Courtland Simoneaux.

Manola topped the roster for his dominance behind the plate. The four-year starter went 42-for-115 with a .365 batting average in the 2017 season, which included 25 singles, 13 doubles, one triple and two home runs. He also had 29 RBIs and 54 runs, along with 30 stolen bases. Manola had 219 putouts on defense as catcher.

Earlier in the season, Brusly assistant coach Dale Reich called Manola their “go-to-guy” on the mound when it came time to close a game. Manola pitched a total of 6.33 innings, allowing just four hits and two balls. He gave up no runs.

Blanchard, who was a pitcher and outfielder for Brusly, hit 31-for-113 with a .274 average. He hit 17 singles, 13 doubles and one triple.

On the mound, Blanchard pitched 64.67 innings for the Panthers with a 8-2 record. He struck out 62 batters and had an earned run average (ERA) of 3.9. In his 1,131 pitches, he threw 670 strikes and just 461 balls.

Bergeron, or “Big Ben” as he is known around campus, was the Panthers’ trusty first baseman. Bergeron led the team in putouts (beating Manola by just one) with 220 total. He hit 48-for-98 with 26 singles, 16 doubles, two triples and three homeruns. Bergeron led Brusly starters with his .490 batting average.

Simoneaux made first team for his work at second base.

Simoneaux also had a .319 batting average which included 29 singles, four doubles and one triple. He had 23 RBIs and 26 runs, hitting 36-for-113 on the season.

Theriot pitched the most innings (79.33) for Brusly and was rewarded for his efforts. Theriot had a 9-2 record on the mound with an ERA of 3.2, which included 70 strikeouts. Theriot tossed 1,183 pitches in 2017, throwing 770 strikes and only 413 balls.

Dependable at the plate, Theriot had a .326 batting average with 21 runs and eight RBIs.

Two Brusly players were named to the second All-District Team: Austin Koenig and Cameron Daigle.

Koenig pitched for the Panthers and also spent time at third base. At the plate, he hit .242, going 22-for-91 with 13 singles and nine doubles. Koenig had 17 RBIs and 19 runs.

On the mound, Koenig had a 3.33 ERA. He had a 7-2 record with one save. Of his 806 pitches, he had 510 strikes and 296 balls.

Daigle was both a shortstop and a pitcher for Brusly. He pitched in eight games with a record of 4-0 and one save. He threw 33 strikeouts.

Daigle hit .410, going 43-for-105, hitting 36 singles, two doubles and one triple.

Senior third baseman Austin Weems was given honorable mention honors. At the plate, Weems hit .294, going 35-for-119 with 24 singles, seven doubles, one triple and one home run.

Weems also pitched 14 innings for the Panthers, with a 5.14 ERA. He struck out 11 batters.