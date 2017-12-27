BHS in ‘Beast of the Beach’

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

The Brusly Panthers wrestling team found their “White Christmas” on the white, sandy beaches of Florida as they competed in the annual Beast of the Beach Wrestling Tournament Dec. 21-22.

The young team held their own against teams from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Oklahoma winning three of their duals.

With 16 of his 21 wrestlers being just freshmen and sophomores, head coach Jimmy Bible said he was anxious to see how his “scrappy” boys fared.

Sophomore Matthew Anderson went undefeated in the 138 pound weight class, and in his final Beast of the Beach competition and wrestling on his 18th birthday, senior Brandon Young went 6-1 in the 195 weight class.

“Everything about the Beast of the Beach was fun. We created a brotherhood that will never be broken,” Young said. “On top of that, I was able to do what I love the most on my birthday.”

Although the young Panthers didn’t place in the top four of the tournament, they did place a respectable 2nd in the “Best of the Rest” bracket.

The Panthers’ next stop is the Deep South Bayou Duals, hosted by St. Amant High School, on Dec. 28-29, at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. Brusly will then host the always anticipated Brusly Invitational at Brusly High School on Jan. 5-6.