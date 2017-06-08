BHS hires Hoff Schooler as new head football coach

Quinn Welsch

Photo by Quinn Welsch/The West Side Journal

The Brusly High football team hit the weights this week in its first bout of spring training under the leadership of a new coach.

Hoff Schooler (Pictured above with his wife Pam) was hired as head football coach of the Panthers football program at the end of May, after former head coach Marc Brown left the position for the helm of the Livonia team.

Though this is his first gig as head coach, Schooler is well versed in the game of football.

He joins the program after 11 years as a defensive coordinator at Ruston High School, in North Louisiana. Prior to that, he was an offensive coordinator for five years at Stone High School, near Gulfport, Mississippi. He got his start as an assistant coach at Marksville High School.

Pam (his wife) and Hoff Schooler both chose to move to be closer to family in Mississippi, but they also wanted to be a part of a school system that was enthusiastic about its kids, he said.

“There’s not a lot of places like that,” Schooler said. “We want to be a part of this community. We’re not coming here to be in Baton Rouge. We’re coming here to be in Brusly and Addis. We want to see the kids grow, the community grow and do anything to be a part of that along the way.”

Hoff and Pam Schooler both made their third visit to Brusly on May 31 to make the rounds at the school, but Hoff got right to work after the weekend in the weight room with the athletes on Monday, June 5.

There’s “no time to waste,” Schooler said.

“Over the past couple days its been meeting with adults and meeting with administrators and meeting with coaches and all of those things, but that was the moment I was most excited about – the chance to meet with them,” he said. “That’s who it’s really about.”

So far, he’s liked what he’s seen.

Brusly High Athletic director Tait Dupont said the team has taken some big hits on offense with its recently graduated seniors.

“That’s going to be our biggest challenge,” Dupont said. “You lose a guy like Jason Holliday… he’s hard to replace.”

Schooler said one of the main focuses is getting the team and coaches mentally prepared for the new season. He is also looking forward to the team’s first scrimmage against McKinley this summer.

“That will be a good test for us, but there’s a whole lot of work between now and then,” Schooler said. “Initially, it’s going to be about us and our attitude and getting ready for our season and getting ready to play a lot of football games.”

Dupont said he doesn’t expect any major changes between Schooler and former head coach Brown. However, Schooler seems to have a lot of energy, Dupont said.

“I’m excited about him. He had a great interview and all of the things and the values that we want to instill in our kids he’s going to do,” he said. “He’s hitting the ground running.”

Brusly High Principal Walt Lemoine said he was also thoroughly impressed.

The hiring committee had more than 20 candidates, including one from out of state, Lemoine said.

“When it came down to it, every person on the committee, that was their first choice,” Lemoine said. “He just seems to be a good fit already in the community.”