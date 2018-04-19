BHS at USA wrestling tourney

Joelle Wright

Joellewright72@gmail.com

The wrestling season may have ended for the Brusly Panthers wrestling team, but the future of Brusly wrestling continued to hone their craft competing with the Brusly Wrestling Club in USA Wrestling tournaments over the past couple of months.

“It was great to see our guys compete,” Brusly High wrestling coach Jimmy Bible said. “We have a very young team and anytime they can compete and get better, it is a plus.”

Last Saturday, April 14, the Brusly Wrestling Club participated in the USA Wrestling State Tournament at the Raising Cane’s River Center, and when it was all said and done, Panthers Brian Amis and Joshua Westly claimed a championship and a runner-up spot.

Freshman Brian Amis, wrestling at 220 pounds, pinned his opponent in the championship mat with 30-seconds left in the first period.

“I couldn’t believe it when it was over,” Amis said. “It didn’t feel real. I think I was in shock for the most part.”

Freshman Joshua Westly said he was disappointed in himself for not winning his championship match, but he knows that making it as far as his did is no small task, especially after wrestling in a higher weight class than he had been used to. During the high school season, Westly wrestled at 145 pounds but moved up to 152 for USA Wrestling.

“I didn’t like that feeling of the loss, so it just drives me to do what I have to do to do better next time.”

Both Amis and Westly were excited to continue into the USA Wrestling season.

Westly said, “I fell in love with wrestling this year, and I wanted to continue to work on my skills over the USA season.

Amis echoed Westly when he said, “I knew that I still have a long way to go in wrestling, and USA gave me the chance to perfect my craft.”

Going into next season, the young Brusly wrestling team, although still young, will look a little bit older, but they will all have the same goal in mind.

“I hope that we can get a team championship,” Westly said, “like back in the days when people were afraid of us.”

“I hope that my whole team can become champions, but we will have to work for it because no one is going to give it to us,” Amis said. “I really just want to bring winning back to Brusly and Coach Bible.”