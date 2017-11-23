BHS wrestling future bright

Joelle Wrigh

The future of the Brusly Wrestling Club showed just how bright it is going to be as the youngest members of the team hit the mat on Monday, Nov. 20, for the Spartan ninth grade wrestling tournament, held at East Ascension High School.

After the meet, Brusly High head wrestling coach Jimmy Bible said that he liked what he saw from his freshmen.

“This is the future of Brusly wrestling,” Bible said. “If these guys stick with it, when they are juniors and seniors, Brusly wrestling is going to look a lot more like what it used to be.”

Five of the seven Brusly wrestlers who participating in the meet earned medals. The event included schools all over the Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas.

The Panthers took home two first-place finishes. Kaul Kayser won a first place medal in the 120-lb. weight class. Teammate Andrew Trahan took first in the 126-lb. class.

Having to wrestle his teammate to determine first in the 126-lb. weight class, Marc Martinez took home the silver medal behind Trahan.

After only joining the team once football season ended, freshmen Austin Persinger and Josh Westly both placed third in their respective classes: Persinger in the 138-lb. class and Westly in the 145-lb. class.

Persinger said that he is excited about being a part of such a respected program.

“Coming off of football as a freshman, I have never even wrestled before and have been only practicing for a week. The fact that I was able to go 3-1 in my first meet goes to show you how much of a great coaching staff we have with coach Bible, coach Kirk Mancuso and other wrestlers from the Brusly Wrestling past who are now back coaching us,” Persinger said. “I have learned in a short time that wrestling is an extreme combat sport and it takes a lot of listening and understanding as well as endurance. I’m looking forward to learning even more from my coaches and experiencing a great season with my teammates who are becoming like brothers to me.”