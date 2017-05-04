BHS’s Morgan Spriggs signs with Bossier Parish Community College

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

It is said that if you put your mind to something, good things will happen, That is precisely what Brusly High girls basketball player Morgan Spriggs credits with her recent signing at Bossier Parish Community College.

“To sign with a college makes me feel that it is possible to achieve a goal I have worked so hard for,” Spriggs said after her signing last Tuesday, April 25. “It can’t get any better than a full scholarship.”

Spriggs, the senior forward, helped lead the Lady Panthers to the second round of the playoffs this year, the furthest the Brusly girls have gone since 1995. She was given honorable mention honors in District 6-3A this past season.

Brusly Lady Panthers head coach Blake Zito couldn’t be more proud of Spriggs.

“Morgan has worked really hard to get to this point,” Zito said. “[She] truly loves the game of basketball, and that is such an important quality to play at the next level.”

Moving four hours away doesn’t seem to bother Spriggs one bit. In fact, she is embracing the move.

“Being four hours away from home will really help get me ready for the real world,” Spriggs said.

Spriggs said that she is really looking forward to getting to Bossier to begin work with her new coach, Bossier head coach John Rennie.

“Coach Rennie has shown a lot of interest in me,” Spriggs said. “I am looking forward to getting a lot better at basketball, and after my two years there are over, I look forward to playing more at a university.”

Zito said that he preached, “Put the team first, and with team success comes individual success,” all season long.

It looks like Spriggs got that recognition.