Big Ben saves the day with walk-off grand slam against Parkview

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

Photos by Breanna Smith/The West Side Journal

It was the bottom of the seventh inning with the bases loaded and two outs. The Panthers were down, 12-10, against district rival Parkview Baptist. All that Brusly High’s Ben Bergeron could think of when he came to the plate was keeping the game alive.

Not only did Bergeron keep the game alive, he also won the game for the Panthers (28-6, 6-1) with a walk-off grand slam to defeat Parkview (15-14, 6-1) 14-12, tying them for the District 6-3A lead on April 19.

“It was unbelievable. The last thing I was thinking of was hitting a homerun,” Bergeron said. “I was just focused on hitting it hard and hoping it found a hole to keep the inning alive, but he threw me my pitch and it just happened.”

Brusly had a hard time getting started early in the game. After 3½ innings, the team was down 8-2, but a big fourth inning by the Panthers tied up the game 8-8.

Pitchers Austin Weems and Zach Armstrong were able to come in at middle relief to calm down the Parkview bats, allowing just one run in the second and third innings.

Brusly’s Cameron Daigle hit the mound in relief for the last three innings and gave up four runs in the top of the sixth that pushed the Eagles ahead of the Panthers.

Daigle (3-for-5, three runs, three RBIs) redeemed himself in the bottom of the seventh when he hit his third hit of the game – a run scoring single and set up Bergeron for his grand slam, the 14-12 win, and the chance to play the Eagles again on Friday, April 21, for the District 6-3A championship.

Playing at Parkview is never easy and the Friday game was no different.

It was a pitching duel between Brusly’s Austin Koenig and Parkview’s Dominick Manzullo for the first four innings with the only two runs going to Parkview in the third inning when the Eagles’ Daniel Cabrera hit a two-run homer.

Brusly’s Courtland Simoneaux (1-for-3, one RBI) helped to tie up the game with an RBI single in the top of the sixth.

In the bottom of the sixth, Parkview put up six runs on the board and Brusly found themselves almost exactly where they were two days before – up to bat with a last chance to save the game.

The Panthers scored twice, but with the bases loaded and one out, all it took was two pop flies. The game ended, 11-7, giving the District 6-3A Championship to Parkview.

Now, the team has its eyes focused on the playoffs.

The Panthers faced off against New Orleans Military & Maritime High School (the same team the Lady Panthers faced in their first playoff round) on Tuesday, April 25. The Panthers won, 19-0.

“Our plan going into the playoffs is to just take it one game at a time. I believe with the way we are playing right now we will be tough to beat,” Bergeron said. “We know we have to be perfect coming into the playoffs, so we are just working hard and focusing on playing the way we know we are capable of playing.”