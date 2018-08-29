Big plays and potent attacks help Plaquemine take down the Panthers

Jordan Arceneaux

sports@thewestsidejournal.com

The Plaquemine Green Devils used big plays and a potent rushing attack to down the Brusly Panthers 28-0 in the jamboree matchup Friday night at Andrew Canova Stadium in Plaquemine.

The exhibition matchup was each team’s last tune-up before the regular season kicks off next week.

“Offensively, we did a good job of possessing the football and doing what we’re trying to get done offensively,” said Brusly head coach Hoff Schooler. “I thought Nick (Penell) had a good night. The running backs had a good night. We turned the ball over in the first half and we don’t need to turn the ball over right there and we busted a couple assignments. Defensively, we gave up a couple of big plays and we gotta do a better job of responding to the adversity of the turnover.”

The Green Devils made the most of their first drive, scoring in six plays, thanks to a 25-yard touchdown pass from Herb Thomas to Dontayvion Wicks for the 7-0 lead with 12:39 left in the first half.

Brusly earned one first down on its first drive before the drive stalled and the Panthers were forced to punt.

On the ensuing drive, Plaquemine took the ball 62 yards on four plays, capped by a 4-yard keeper from Thomas. Brusly blocked the extra point to leave the deficit at 13-0.

With the Panthers on 50-yard line facing a second down with 12 yards to go, quarterback Nick Penell was hit by a host of Green Devils and the ball came loose and the home team recovered, which set up a first-and-goal from the 9-yard line with 56 seconds left before halftime.

Thomas found Wicks three plays later for a 7-yard score. Melvin Mcclay ran in the 2-point conversion to put the score at 21-0.

Plaquemine added one more rushing score almost midway through the second half.

Schooler said he viewed the matchup as an opportunity to focus on what his team needs to do, as opposed to scheming for the opponent.

“We’re worried about us, we’re not worried about scheming for Plaquemine,” he said. “We know they have a good football team and they can run around, but we’re going out there playing base defense and base offense and we want our kids to run around and play with a great effort and a great attitude and for the most part we did that tonight.”

In limited action, Brusly was able to earn 75 yards rushing, led by Tyler Tussey’s 30 yards on nine carries. Keandre Bynum had eight attempts for 26 yards. Penell ran the ball five times for 17 yards.

“I thought the offensive line at times played well,” Schooler said. “A lot of positives, but we’re still not as good as we need to be to go and win football games Friday night after Friday night after Friday night, but I see effort, I see people getting after it and I see people getting physical. We can correct the other stuff. The other stuff will take care of itself as long as the effort we’re giving is where it needs to be.”

Brusly opens the season on the road against rival Port Allen in the annual Sugar Cane Classic.