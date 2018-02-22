Bill would rename La. 415 in memory of slain deputy

Staff Report

One of the busiest highways on the West Side could soon bear the name of Donna LeBlanc, who served and protected the people of West Baton Rouge Parish until her untimely death.

State Representative Major Thibaut, D-New Roads, pre-filed a bill which would rename La. 415 from Interstate 10 to La. 76 as “Corporal Donna LeBlanc Memorial Highway.”

“She was an important part of the community, everybody saw her,” Thibaut said. “It’s a nice gesture and the least we can do to honor a woman who gave so much to our community.

The bill will go up for discussion when the regular session of the Louisiana Legislature begins on Monday, March 12.

Cpl. LeBlanc and her daughter, Brusly softball legend Carli Jo LeBlanc, were killed Sept. 27, 2016, by their neighbor, Gregory Phillips, after an argument turned into a shootout in front of their home in Glynn, a Point Coupee community north of Port Allen.

LeBlanc fired three rounds and Phillips fired several fatal rounds. He then turned the weapon on her daughter standing on the front porch and fatally shot her. Inside the home, Carli LeBlanc had locked away her 9-year-old sister.

Still armed with a .223 caliber assault rifle, Phillips attempted to get into the home where the daughter was hiding before he turned the gun on himself, police said.

LeBlanc served more than 20 years with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and was the first female patrol officer to serve on the road. She began in the 1990s as a dispatcher, but wanted to do something more, Sheriff Mike Cazes said in the Journal article at the time of her death.

She was highly regarded for her strong people skills and her resiliency as a law enforcement officer to defuse situations and make arrests when needed.

Carli Jo LeBlanc, 20, was a 2014 graduate of Brusly High School and had been among the most outstanding athletes on the Lady Panthers softball team.

In her junior year at Brusly, Carli Jo led the team to its first state title in 1997 with a 26-1 record. Carli Jo had a 0.95 earned-run average and 237 strikeouts, earning her the Class 3A and All-Metro 3A most-valuable-player awards.

Carli Jo and her mother had only recently moved from Addis to Glynn.