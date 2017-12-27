Bishop Muench to resign

Staff Report

Bishop Robert William Muench, the fifth and current Bishop of Baton Rouge, plans to retire from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge.

Later this month Bishop Muench will become 75. According to Canon Law such a bishop submits his resignation from his office to the Holy Father. Only when Bishop Muench receives a reply from Pope Francis indicating the date of acceptance of the resignation will his resignation become effective.

It is impossible to predict how long this process will take, according to a statement from Bishop Muench’s office.

Bishop Muench was ordained as a priest in New Orleans in 1968, at 25 years old. He was appointed as Auxiliary Bishop of New Orleans and Titular Bishop of Mactaris in 1990. Bishop Muench has been a priest for almost 50 years and a bishop for more than 27. He previously served as Bishop of Covington, Kentucky from 1996 to 2002 before being appointed as Bishop of Baton Rouge in 2001.