Black History Month in Port Allen

Photo by Breanna Smith/The West Side Journal

Port Allen community leaders organized a Black History Month March on Sunday, Feb. 19. The march began at Williams and Lee Park and ended at the community center with a “soul food and gospel brunch.” Neighbors waved and visited as the march proceeded down the street and some joined in the march. Members of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity performed a step show after guests enjoyed brunch. From left to right, state Rep. Edmond Jordan, City Councilwoman Ray Helen Lawrence, Mayor Richard Lee, III, Lance Guidry, City Councilman Brandon Brown, Michael Church, City Councilman Carey Williams and city coordinator and School Board member Rose Roche.