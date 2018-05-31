Bling isn’t everything: Kids at The Cage trust the process

Joelle Wright

Winning is nice but it shouldn’t be the goal, Anatole Vincent coach of the 7U and 10U travel baseball teams at The Cage, said.

“It is all about the process,” Vincent said.

This past weekend the 7U and 10U teams played in the Global Governor’s Games at Traction in Baton Rouge. Both teams claimed championships in their respective divisions.

“It was a great weekend for my seven’s. Those kids are so fun to coach and their energy and excitement is the true treat,” Vincent said. “I am proud of the fact that they came back and beat a team in the championship game that earlier in the day had beaten us by a run rule.”

Vincent said for his 10-year olds, who won their first tournament, the championship isn’t even where the story lies. The story is about the kids and the rigors of playing travel baseball on a major level for the past two years.

“Our kids have had a sub-par year when it comes to our record, but week in and week out we are playing against the best 10-year old baseball players in the South,” Vincent said. “Our guys work really hard, and for a group that is mostly made up of kids that come from our local recreation league, there is something to be said for the fact that they can even compete on the major level week in and week out.”

Too many times players, parents, fans, and coaches get caught up in the trophy and ring-chasing mindset, Vincent added.

“We have lost more than we have won, and to most that is considered a failure and bad for kids’ confidence, they would rather be playing in a lesser classification so that more rings are attainable,” Vincent said. “Not for us or our kids, they know that the challenge that they have each and every weekend is preparing them for high school and maybe one-day college baseball.”

It was great for the kids to finally win a major tournament, Vincent said. He loved seeing big smiles and happy faces but the players are champions every weekend in the eyes of their coaches. The kids’ character and toughness in enduring the process and working each day have made them champions in more ways than one, Vincent