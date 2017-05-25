BMS band competes in state competition

Breanna Smith

bresmith143@gmail

Photo courtesy of Andrew Maranto

The Brusly Middle School band competed in the State Concert Band Competition for the first time, according to the school’s band director, Victoria Childress.

The 35-member band – which includes flutes, tubas, percussions and sax, among others – scored “twos” across the board, on May 10 at Nicholls State University, Childress said. The score is the second best that any band can perform, she said.

The band scored all “ones” at the district-level competition, marking the first time that it performed well enough to compete at the state level.

Students began practicing for the competition in December. The performance included the lively tunes of “Dance Celebration,” by Robert Smith, “Ignition!,” by Nathan Hervey and “Windward Overture,” by Robert Sheldon

Band is a growing extracurricular activity in West Side schools that Superintendent Wes Watts said he hoping to see expand on both ends of the parish.

“It’s important that a student has something that they look forward to in the school day,” Watts said.

In previous years, opportunities for band and arts were eliminated or reduced to focus on math and English, he said.

After taking the helm, Watts separated the position into middle and high school band directors for Brusly and Port Allen.

“Having a teacher here all day allows us to have more band classes at the middle school level,” Childress said.

While the middle and high school band director positions are separate, Brusly High Band Director William Mulina and Childress help each other and work with students in middle and high school.

“It always helps to have an extra pair of hands in band,” Childress said.

Having both teachers involved in each program also helps bridge the gap between middle and high school for students, Childress said.

“It helps to have a familiar face around during that transition,” Childress said.

Students take different band classes along with their regular school classes and meet twice a week after school, Childress said.

Watts hopes to see the program grow and succeed, he said.

“Every kid is different and the more that we can offer for them to be a part of in school the better,” he said.