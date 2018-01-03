Boil Advisory issued in WBR

Staff Report Editor@thewestsidejournal.com

A Boil Advisory has been issued for West Baton Rouge Parish residents south of the Intracoastal Canal.

WBR is experiencing low water pressure in areas across the parish due to the excessive demand as a result of residents running water in an attempt to avoid frozen water lines, according to a release from the WBR Parish Government.

The WBR Parish Government asks residents to please turn all water faucets off when temperatures are above freezing in order to rebuild water pressure throughout the system.

During frozen temperatures we ask that residents that choose to run their faucets please do so conservatively, Parish Government said in a release.

The boil advisory will remain in effect until rescinded by the Water System. If you did not experience low pressure or an outage, this does not pertain to you.

All well sites and water infrastructure are functioning properly at this time, but pumps are having trouble keeping up with the excessive demand.

Visit www.wbrcouncil.org page or the WBR Council Facebook page for more information on the boil advisory.