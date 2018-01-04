Boil Advisory still in effect

Staff report

Editor@thewestsidejournal.com

WBR Parish residents south of the Intracoastal Canal are still under a Boil Advisory according to parish government. The advisory will remain in effect until water samples are approved by the Louisiana Department of Health.

All well sites and water infrastructure are functioning properly and are slowly regaining pressure, a release from parish government said.

The parish government asks residents to please turn all water faucets off when temperatures are above freezing and continue to conserve water.