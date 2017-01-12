Booker T. “Bill” Wright passed at his home on Monday, December 26, 2016 after a lengthly illness. He was 70 years old and a lifelong resident of Port Allen, LA. He served in the armed forces and was a retired vocational school instructor. He leaves to cherish his memories, four daughters, Betty Wright, Darlene Wright, Shacosta Tillman and Shavana Morgan; two sons, Damien Louis and Johnny Solomon. Two sisters; Julia Wright Hall and Lillie Wright Bynum; one brother, Enoch Wright; his grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Visiting was from 9:00am to 11:00 am. Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Israelite BC, 6644 S. River Rd., Brusly, LA 70719 with services at 11:00am conducted by Rev. George Pierce. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hall Davis & Son Funeral Home.

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0