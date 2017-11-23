Boys powerlifting returns to PAHS under Gibson

Staff Report

Port Allen football coach Don Gibson needed a way to help ensure his players would become stronger during the off-season – and he did not have to look far to find it.

Gibson announced last week he will revive the boys powerlifting team at the school this season. He will serve as head coach of the program, which he hopes will soon duplicate the success the girls have enjoyed for more than 10 years.

After a season which laid the foundation for better things ahead, Gibson sees the powerlifting program as a platform for which the players can stay in shape, improve endurances and show more physical resilience on the field.

“It’s one of those things we felt as a program we needed. We need to get stronger, and it’s something I identified early on, so I got with administration, they approved it and I jumped on it,” he said.

Gibson believes the program could eventually give his team an edge over competitors in football, while the school can also reap some of the benefits that come with a powerlifting program.

“Hopefully, we’ll be competing for state championships over the next few years” he said. “We have a really good group of players coming up, and I look forward to building back this team to what it should be, and powerlifting will play a big role with that.”

Brian Bizette will remain at the helm of the girls program, which has won several state titles and remains one of the elite programs in Class 3A.