By Bonnie Suggs

Eckert is not only a busy teacher at Brusly High School, she is also wife to Richard and mother of their two and half-year old daughter, Haven. However, also being an excited foodie and cook when asked to be our guest cook, she exclaimed, “I would love this! As I absolutely love to eat, love food and love to cook. If I wasn’t a teacher, I’d want to own a food truck.” Today, Kimberly shares a “go to” recipe that is easy, one of their family favorites and sure to be one of yours.

Lagnappe Kimberly’s Favorite restaurants: Beausoleil and a growing affinity for the Overpass Merchant.. Kim is a bayou Cajun and with that she admits to being a “Cajun snob” making it difficult to order Cajun food off any menu. I love Indian food, Eritrean/Ethiopian, French, just everything with really rich and complex flavors. I will literally try anything once. I’ve eaten some crazy stuff. Kimberly’s Go-to healthy snacks: Raisins, Walnuts, cheeses

Braised Short-Ribs

Prep-Time 20 minutes

Cook Time: 2 hours Servings: 4

Ingredients

8 whole Beef Short Ribs- Bone In*

Kosher Salt and Pepper to Taste

¼ cup All- Purpose Flour*

6 pieces Pancetta, Diced *1 Whole

Medium Onion, Diced

3 Whole Carrots, Diced*

2 cups Red or White Wine*

2 cups Beef or Chicken Broth

(enough to Almost cover Ribs) *

sprigs Thyme *

2 springs Rosemary

Instructions

Salt and pepper ribs, then dredge in flour. Set aside. In a large dutch oven, cook pancetta over medium heat until completely crispy and all fat is rendered. Remove pancetta and set aside. Turn heat to medium.

Add onions, carrots and shallots to pan and cook for 2 minutes. Pour in wine and scape bottom of pan to release all the flavorful bits of glory. Bring to a boil and cook 2 minutes. Add broth, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, and plenty of freshly ground pepper black pepper. Taste and add more salt if needed. Add ribs to the liquid; they should be almost completely submerged. Add thyme and rosemary sprigs (whole) to the liquid.

Put on the lid and place into the oven. Cook at 350 for 2 hours, then reduce heat to 325 and cook for an additional 30 to 45 minutes. Ribs should be fork-tender and falling off the bone. Remove pan from oven and allow to sit for at least 20 minutes, lid on, before serving. At the last minute, skim fat off the top of the liquid. (can also refrigerate mixture, then remove solid fat from the top)

Serve 2 ribs on bed of creamy polenta or side of your choice, spooning a little juice over the top.

Recipe as loved and derived from The Pioneer Woman.