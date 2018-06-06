Brawl in parking lot injures two

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

An altercation between two men at Port Allen Seafood/ Quick and Handy ended with a shot fired, two men in ambulances, and one arrest Thursday, May 31 around 8:30 p.m. authorities said.

Timothy Brown, 20 of Port Allen, was arrested on charges of attempted second-degree battery, aggravated second-degree battery, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal carrying of weapons.

Brown’s gun went off while he was pistol-whipping the victim, Port Allen Police Chief Esdron Brown said. The brawl stemmed from an incident involving damage to Brown’s car in December and a dispute over drugs, authorities said.

The victim was transported to the hospital with a laceration to the head.

No customers were injured when the weapon fired. Brown was also transported to the hospital for injuries sustained during the incident. He was tased by responding Port Allen Police Department officers, authorities said.

The owner of Port Allen Seafood declined to comment on the incident.