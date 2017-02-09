Breaking the Bossier City jinx

Brusly wrestlers prepare for state meet this weekend

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Brusly High School wrestling coach Jimmy Bible wants his team to always remember what the program has accomplished in the New Orleans area at the state meet.

He also wants his wrestlers to realize what they haven’t done at the relocated state meet in Bossier City.

Bible hopes it won’t be the case after this weekend when the Panthers head to Bossier City for the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Wrestling Championships Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10-11, at Century Link Center.

The Panthers won their first state title in 1995 at UNO Lakefront Arena, and followed with the second title a year later at the Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Panthers brought home the top prize 2004-2010 and 2012-15 at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner.

Brusly has come up short for the top prize in all three meets in Bossier City.

“It seems every time we’ve been on a streak, they’ve moved the state meet outside of New Orleans,” Bible said. “Our goal this year is to prove we can win it in Bossier City.”

A team short on numbers and an abundance of young grapplers makes the championship quest a tall order, he said.

Brusly nearly pulled off the stunner last year when the small roster bullied through competition and barely missed out on the state title in Bossier City.

“To do it this year, we’re going to have to perform,” he said. “With a lot of freshman, we may have a little immaturity, so we need our best showing and we need to see if we have the mentality to do it.”

Defending champion De La Salle will once again pose the biggest stumbling block for Brusly and other aspiring squads, Bible said.

“I think we have the talent to do it, but we have to wrestle as a team and not as individuals if we want to win,” he said.

Three-time state champ Austin Franklin (40-2, 145-lb. weight class) hopes to join the elite class of four-time state title winners.

“The pressure is on,” Franklin said earlier in the season. “But it makes me work harder and makes me want it even more so I go out on a strong note my senior year.”

The Panthers bring five top-seeded grapplers to the grand stage, including: David Kent (25-12/106 class), 2016 champ Owen Mabile (45-9/170), two-time state titleholder Richard Hunter (53-3/182) and 2016 runner-up Brandon Young (43-5/220).

Other prominent seeds include Hunter Richey, a No. 2 seed with a 30-12 record in the 120-lb. class, along with No. 3 seed Calep Balcuns (126) and No. 5 seeds Shane Dearman (113) and Ethan Cascio (132).

The 2017 squad still has something to prove to Bible.

“This year it’s a whole different team and a whole different chemistry,” he said. “It’s been frustrating because we haven’t been able to put it all together, so I’m hoping they can maybe do it for state.”