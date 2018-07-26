Brusly alumni win Battle of the West Side

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

The Brusly High Alumni Association isn’t just a Facebook group for fellow alumni to connect and reminisce. The group is dedicated to supporting and furthering the success of current Brusly High students with their Brusly Alumni Association Scholarship.

Last Saturday, the alumni association held its Second Annual Battle of the Westside Alumni Basketball Tournament in the Brusly High School gym.

The tournament invited teams from all around the Westside to participate. This year, the Brusly alumni team took the championship after coming in second in last year’s inaugural tournament.

“It really didn’t matter who won or who lost,” the association’s president, Kevin Deloach, said. “The objective was to raise money for the Brusly High scholarship fund, and we were able to accomplish our task.”

The Brusly team was made up of former Brusly basketball players Travin Thibodaux, Jason Holliday, Elliot Mcquillan, Michael Bryant, Isaac Gay, Shawn Freeman, Theron Wilson, Lazarus Clark, Lloyd Clark, Darrell McNeil, Micah Spears and Nikeisha Woods.

“The 2018 Battle of the Westside Alumni Basketball Tournament was an absolute success,” Deloach said. “Special thanks to the entire Westside community and to Port Allen High, Plaquemine High, Pointe Coupee Central High, Donaldsonville High and Livonia High for their support and participation.”